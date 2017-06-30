CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: ‘The town has an enormously helpful business community’

My name is Matthew Brailsford and I’m 34 years old.

I am the managing director of Custom Solar Ltd – a renewable energy company specialising in large scale solar projects for the commercial sector.

The company is now seven years old and has continued to grow year on year alongside the sector.

We are close to unveiling a secret project we have been working on for two years which is very exciting.

Custom Solar Ltd is proud of the impeccable service provided, with its highly trained staff and unrivalled industry knowledge.

Our staff have worked all over the world on Solar PV systems ranging from small residential properties right up to large ground mounted systems. It’s this experience that speaks volumes.

I live in Old Brampton with my wife Sam, eight-month-old daughter Lily and the world’s largest dog, big Frank.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

My best memories of the town come from spending time with friends and family in and around Queen’s Park in the summer.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

I think a number of local developments have the potential to change the face of the town completely.

However, I am interested to see how each of them embrace renewable energy to shape the future for Chesterfield.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

I would definitely describe Chesterfield as the gem that sits right on the edge of the Peak District.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

There are great access links, affordable operating costs and an enormously helpful and diverse business community within the town.

There are endless positives of running a business in Chesterfield.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

I turn to a host of my business contacts and members of the Chesterfield Champions group, as more often than not, somebody from that group will be able to help you out.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

This is my town, I wouldn’t dream of basing my business anywhere else.

7. Who do you admire in the community?

I admire the bravery and determination of many of my fellow business owners who are striving to employ more people and continually grow their businesses in and around the town.

8. What are the aspirations of your business?

Custom Solar aspires to bring clean green energy to as many businesses, schools and homes as possible. We already have access to renewable energy that is cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives, and it’s our job to make it a reality for everyone.

9. What advice would you give to someone establishing a business here?

I would advise them to work hard, make connections with established businesses and locate the support you require.