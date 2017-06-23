CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: ‘The town has an eclectic blend of produce, businesses and services’

My name is James Annerson and I am 35 years old. I am a moral compass for our five year-old Dylan, as well as being married to the gorgeous Suzie for eight years.

Chesterfield born and bred, I have worked within the insolvency sector for more than ten years and I have a focus on offering financial solutions for companies and individuals.

Our licensed practitioner is celebrating 25 years of professional practice, and our head office is in Blackpool. Our Chesterfield office opened its doors five years ago. The move to our offices in Tapton Innovation Centre has aligned with our focus to nurture new and establishing businesses, using bespoke solutions and our wealth of knowledge.

It has been fantastic to see that individuals and companies struggling with debt or wanting fresh ideas are taking advantage of our free initial meetings.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

It has to be welcoming the Olympic flame to the town and seeing the outpouring of community support. It was a great example of the camaraderie that exists within Chesterfield. The streets were full of colour and the crowds full of excitement.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

There are plenty of developments that will make Chesterfield ever more competitive.

However, I am particularly interested in the Elder Way development as I feel that this will make visitors explore a little further than just the centre. I hope that will mean that more businesses are attracted to Chesterfield to further reduce the amount of closed down shop fronts.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

Come and experience its eclectic blend of businesses, produce, and services.

It’s no longer just a little market town and is giving local cities a guide in what can be achieved by a close business community and an evolving vision.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

Being based in Chesterfield allows us to be ideally located when travelling to appointments and having meetings in our office. Chesterfield is constantly evolving and the provision is expanding, meaning that we will benefit as more businesses are established which may take advantage of our expertise and support.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

The information provided by Chesterfield Champions, the Chamber, Citizen’s Advice Bureau and our networking groups ensures that our company is up to speed in numerous business sectors.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

We have an office in Chesterfield as it gives us easy access to those that benefit from our services. Also, Chesterfield never sits still and is always striving to offer a greater provision to businesses and individuals.

7. Who do you admire in the community?

I admire anyone who has a dream of starting or expanding a business, particularly within Chesterfield.