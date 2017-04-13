CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: ‘The locals are warm, open and very down-to-earth’

My name is Peter Schriewersmann, I’m 33 years old, recently married and expecting my first child.

I moved across to the UK for a month’s work placement in June 2005 for my current employer, Arvato CRM Solutions UK & Ireland, part of the Bertelsmann Group – and 12 years later I am still here!

I have progressed through Arvato to become a key account director, responsible for our Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Chesterfield Borough Council.

Arvato is a trusted global business outsourcing provider to the public and private sectors in the UK and Ireland.

Arvato works with Chesterfield Borough Council delivering a range of key services including revenues, benefits, customer services, human resources, payroll, ICT, accounts payable and invoice processing.

1. What do you like most about the town?

Apart from being called ‘duck’ and having to tell many fellow Germans that the ‘church is not actually broken’, I enjoy the warm, open and down-to- earth nature of the locals.

I have live in many places across the UK and can honestly say, that locals from Chesterfield are amongst the friendliest.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

No doubt HS2, Chesterfield Waterside and the town centre revitalisation will further increase Chesterfield’s profile and accessibility – pushing this charming market town on even more.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

Chesterfield is a real surprise package with its fantastic location, both in terms of infrastructure as well as its actual location on the edge of the stunning Peak District, its beautiful architecture and its market town offering. The people are friendly and there is a buzzing and well-networked business community.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

There is a great pool of talent here in Chesterfield and we never struggle to recruit the right people, with the skills and work ethic we require.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

Chesterfield Borough Council and its economic development team, as well as Destination Chesterfield. They are the best points of call for anything to do with business – even if they do not know the answer, they will at least point you in the right direction.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

Being partners with Chesterfield Borough Council, we are naturally based in the heart of the town and are privileged to support the Council in shaping the town with its many stakeholders and partners.

7. Who do you admire in the community?

Councillor John Burrows. I have been lucky enough to work with him for an extended period of time, including realising the vision for a completely revamped Customer Service Centre. I believe that he very much impersonates what is so special about Chesterfield – openness, honesty and modesty.