CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: ‘Chesterfield is friendly and has a thumping heartbeat’

My name is Steven Horsley and I am the head teacher at St Peter & St Paul School.

St Peter & St Paul’s is a co-educational independent day school for boys and girls aged four to 11.

We provide an option for parents looking to set great foundations for their children’s education where the children can exceed their potential.

I’m 44 and married to Ros, who is also a primary head teacher . We have three children – Ewan, Anya and Nyah.

I’ve lived, worked and played cricket in Chesterfield for six years now, having moved up from Lincolnshire – and we are very happy to call this great town home.

St Peter & St Paul School was established in 1944 and has been educating children in and around Chesterfield for the last 70 years.

The school is now based in the beautiful Brambling House, Hady Hill – originally built in 1877 by TP Wood, the three-time Mayor of Chesterfield and founder of Queen’s Park.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

Being a huge Norwich City fan, I love it when an underdog wins against the oddss, so I was an avid follower of Chesterfield FC’s FA Cup run in 1997.

It’s amazing to think that it’s the 20-year anniversary of that achievement. My claim to fame is that I played alongside Chesterfield midfielder Paul Holland at school while he was captaining the England Under-15s side.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

As an educator, the opening of St Helena’s Campus by the University of Derby has been the most inspiring development for me. It is encouraging a new generation of young people to study, live and work in Chesterfield.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

A friendly town with a thumping heartbeat and a warm, embracing community feel, with people who are happy to offer their help in times of trouble.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

Chesterfield is a small, close knit town, which has the benefits of being near major cities, along with the advantage of being within touching distance of spectacular countryside.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

I am looking forward to meeting with the network of very driven and ambitious leaders of the many diverse businesses in Chesterfield through Destination Chesterfield and the East Midlands Chamber.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

It’s a wonderful community for our children to be part of and support through our charitable work, and for our children travelling in from Sheffield, Matlock and Bakewell

7. Who do you admire in the community?

My family and I have spent many days walking along the canal, particularly from Tapton Lock. We love to talk with the volunteers at the visitor centre finding out about what to look for on our walks. Their willingness to chat and share their knowledge is truly inspiring.