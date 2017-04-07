CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: ‘A small and friendly market town with a community feel’

My name is Abbie Asquith, I am 23 years old and I’m part of a five-generation family.

I was born in Chesterfield but grew up in Dronfield Woodhouse.

Although I grew up in Dronfield, I have worked in Chesterfield for the last five years and have just bought my very first home in Chesterfield with my long-term boyfriend.

I joined Spire Recruitment in July 2016 and have never looked back since. We are a family-run recruitment agency and pride ourselves on being friendly, approachable and passionate about our work.

We have been established as a business almost three years now with our anniversary coming up in July.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

I would always come to Chesterfield with my grandma to get items for us to spend the day doing crafts. We would often go to Fred’s Haberdashery in the market to get wool and threads so that my grandma could teach me to knit and do cross stitch.

I would always manage to sneak in a café stop so that I could have a bun and a hot chocolate!

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

I think the Chesterfield Waterside development is going to have an amazing impact on the town and I can’t wait to see it in the flesh.

The main positive in my opinion is the amount of new jobs that it will create, helping to further reduce the unemployment number in our town.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

A small, friendly, market town with a great atmosphere and community feel.

Chesterfield is a great night out too because all the bars are clustered together, so you can be in and out of many bars and pubs with little walking.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

Chesterfield is a tight knit business community and all the companies try to look after each other.

This is great for us as we get many referrals and also return the favour in passing referrals on to our connections in the town.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

We go to a number of networking events including the ones organised by Destination Chesterfield and have made many helpful contacts along the way.

We are keen to take advice from experienced business owners who have walked the path themselves and can speak from real experiences.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

Our logo and name are both based around the Crooked Spire as we all love the town. Not only does it have such a strong and friendly networking community, but it is also home to many fantastic businesses which we would like to get involved with.

7. Who do you admire in the community?

I admire any business owners in Chesterfield that have made their own success through pure hard work.