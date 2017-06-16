CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: ‘A picturesque town with impressive transport links’

My name is Victoria, I live with my partner in Chesterfield.

I have worked in the town for most of my career.

Beginning as an apprentice at The Derbyshire Times , I have worked hard to support and mentor new apprentices.

I have progressed to management roles, following my ongoing training and development. My skills and experience enable me to organise large scale events/conferences and national campaigns, along with developing partnerships with trade associations and professional bodies.

Tasked by the HSE in 2008 for taking on, managing and developing the list of training providers for licensed asbestos work in the UK, UKATA is now the leading authority in all levels of asbestos training in the UK.

UKATA has nine staff based at its Markham Vale head office.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

Taking part in The Chesterfield Half Marathon in 2016, and seeing so many people supporting and cheering on the runners, whilst raising money for a great cause.

Also, seeing local businesses get recognised for their achievements at The Derbyshire Times Business Awards in 2016, where UKATA general manager won ‘Business Person of the Year’, and UKATA received ‘highly commended’ in The Small Business of the Year category.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

I expect a major impact on the town once the Peak Resort development is complete. bringing new jobs, visitors and activities to Chesterfield.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

Chesterfield is a picturesque market town, with impressive transport links, and something to do for everyone.

There are beautiful parks, cycle routes, a great shopping offering and a range of bars/eateries to suit all tastes.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

In Markham Vale, UKATA has the benefit of a close link to the M1 for any visitors attending the site.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

Adrian Williamson, Innovation Support project manager, is always on hand when I require any advice on a new project or plan.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

UKATA is a nationwide training association with members throughout the UK and Northern Ireland.

The Chesterfield head office provides a fairly central location for members to access, through the transport links on the M1.

7. Who do you admire in the community?

I admire the local businesses, start-up companies and those who work hard to achieve their goals. I also admire apprentices who show dedication and determination to complete their placements to gain a qualifications.

8. What are the aspirations of your business?

Along with my colleagues at UKATA, I aspire to raise awareness of the risks associated with working with asbestos.