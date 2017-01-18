Chesterfield campaigners to build a ‘wall’ to mark Donald Trump’s inauguration

Campaigners will be building a “Wall of Solidarity” in Chesterfield to mark inauguration of Donald Trump.

As part of the global events to mark the event, campaigners in the town will stage the event at Chesterfield market.

The Wall of Solidarity event be filmed and shared on social media and will also feature the premier performance of a specially re-worked version of Pink Floyd’s hit song Another Brick in the Wall.

The event is organised by Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Stand up to Racism and supported by Chesterfield & District TUC and a wide range of other local campaign groups.

Jeannie Robinson, Secretary of Stand up to Racism, locally, said: “Millions of people are horrified that such a divisive figure as Trump is about to become the most powerful man in the world.

“Whereas Donald Trump wants to build a wall to keep people out, we are building a wall of solidarity. Come along and join us.”

The event will take place between 5 and 7pm on Friday January 20.