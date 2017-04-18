Chesterfield businessman's anger over 'misleading' road signs

A business owner claims his sandwich shop faces being 'decimated' by 'misleading' road signs.

Stuart Campbell, who runs Tuckin's on Holme Road, Chesterfield, says Derbyshire County Council introduced a one-way restriction on the street last week - but signs state it is closed.

Mr Campbell, 54, said: "We rely on people stopping on Holme Road but people think it's completely closed.

"The council needs to do something about these misleading signs.

"My takings are down dramatically.

"At this rate, I'm not going to be able to pay my next rent.

"It's decimating my business."

A council spokesman said: "A temporary traffic restriction is required along Holme Road to enable the safe removal of equipment and materials from a business on the adjoining Sheffield Road which was badly damaged in a recent fire.

"As large skips are required close to the junction, the restriction is essential to ensure the safe flow of traffic during the clearance process.

"We anticipate that the restriction will be in place until the end of next week.

"The signage currently in place states that businesses are open as normal and directs motorists along appropriate diversion routes.

"In spite of the restriction, there is still space for the businesses’ customers to park on Holme Road, avoiding the double yellow lines."

Mr Campbell added: "I'd like to get across the message that my shop is well and truly open for business."