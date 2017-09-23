Chesterfield building taken off the market

Chesterfield's former magistrates' court - which was being used as a drugs den - has been taken off the market.

The Grade II-listed building, which is located between Rose Hill and West Bars, has been empty for several years and was put up for sale in 2015.

Chesterfield's former magistrates' court. Picture: Anne Shelley.

At this stage, it is not known why the property has been taken off the market.

It may have been sold or the London-based company which currently owns the site, Essel Property II Ltd, may have decided to keep it. We are trying to find out what the situation is.

Earlier this year, the Derbyshire Times exposed extremely concerning images which showed hypodermic needles and heroin inside the old court - as well as extensive damage in rooms and excrement smeared up walls.

Following on from that report and intervention by Chesterfield Borough Council, Essel Property II Ltd put in place a series of measures to improve security and protect the building from repeated vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

This picture, taken earlier in the year, shows that the old court was being used as a drugs den.

Designed by Professor Joseph Stanley Allen, a renowned architect, planner and academic, the property was built in 1956 and became Grade II-listed in 1998.

In 2015, the site received planning consent allowing it to be used for a variety of purposes including office, retail and leisure facilities.