Chesterfield Borough Council opens new cafe in town's Market Hall

Chesterfield Borough Council has launched a new cafe in the town's Market Hall - creating seven jobs.

The authority - which says it needs to be 'more commercial' to raise money for services amid Government cuts - granted itself conditional planning permission earlier this year to open and operate the cafe.

The Market Cafe's Facebook page says it offers 'fantastic quality barista-style coffee and speciality teas from local suppliers as well as a great selection of locally-sourced cakes, bakes, scones, sandwiches and paninis'.

As previously reported, Market Place Cafe - which used to be based in the Market Hall - closed in February after the council decided to end the tenancy.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, the authority's deputy leader, previously said: "Any income generated by the new cafe will be used to help protect frontline council services which would otherwise be facing reductions due to the national austerity cuts."

The council has received a 54.2 per cent cut in central Government funding since 2010-11.

During 2017-18, the council has to make another £209,000 of reductions, which bring the total amount of cuts since 2010-11 to £5.186million.

Chesterfield Market Hall reopened in 2013 following a major £4m refurbishment.