Chesterfield ‘begins legal process’ to remove travellers from Queen’s Park

Chesterfield Borough Council say they have ‘begun the legal process’ needed to remove travellers from Queen’s Park.

Around 12 caravans arrived at the park’s north car park yesterday evening (Wednesday, June 28).

Council bosses say they will issue a ‘direction to leave’ later today and can take court action after that if needed.

The group had previously been at Loundsley Green Recreation Ground, where a clean-up operation has now begun.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: “We are disappointed to find that the travellers who were at Loundsley Green have now moved and set up camp at Queen’s Park North car park.

“Our officers have begun the legal process to remove the travellers. They will issue a direction to leave later today. We will then take court action if necessary to remove them from the site as soon as possible.

“Our parks staff have begun the clean-up at Loundsley Green where the travellers were earlier this week.”

Queen’s Park travellers ‘will be here a week’