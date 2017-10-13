Chesterfield barbers join worldwide anti-suicide campaign

A Chesterfield barbers is involved in a worldwide campaign to help fight one of the biggest causes of death among men – suicide.

Less Than Zero, on Sheffield Road, is to hold two monthly mental health sessions and is training its staff in ‘barbertalk’, a bespoke programme which helps grooming professionals talk to their clients.

Less Than Zero barbers on Sheffield Road in Chesterfield.

The team was invited to join the campaign by the Lion Barber Collective, a group of top barbers from all over the world who have come together to help raise awareness of this most taboo of subjects.

Less Than Zero barbers’ Martin Keyworth and KJ Nash explained that they are often able to build up a great deal of trust and rapport with their clients, who are then more comfortable sharing personal aspects of their lives.

“As barbers, we are in a unique position to help our clients through the trust and bond we build with them,” said owner Martin, 52.

“We are the type of shop where people aren’t just in and out – we encourage people to come in and socialise.”

We are the type of shop where people aren’t just in and out. Martin Keyworth

KJ Nash, 22, who is Martin’s right-hand man at the shop, said: “An incredibly strong relationship is built where clients becomes friends and can share aspects of their lives.”

There will be two regular events occurring at Less Than Zero on a monthly basis, with both aiming to provide a safe space for men to come and talk.

‘Lions Den’ will take place on the last Friday of the month from 6pm to 8pm and ‘Lions Walk’ will take place on the first Sunday of the month, leaving from Less Than Zero at 11 am.

The first Lions Den event will take place on Friday, October 27.

Less Than Zero barbers on Sheffield Road in Chesterfield.

The team at Less Than Zero will also be promoting the campaign via social media.

The campaign is being supported in the UK and Ireland by prominent suicide awareness charities, Papyrus and Pieta House.

And since launching the campaign, the barbers have been approached by Chesterfield Football Club to take the same concept to the Proact to use with players and staff.