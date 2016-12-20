Chemist opening times

NHS England North Midlands is warning that not all pharmacies will be open over the festive season.

Ken Deacon medical director for NHS England, North Midlands, said: “As most GP surgeries will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day we would encourage patients to order any medication they need.”

Pharmacy opening hours in Derbyshire can be found on the NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk with information on walk-in and urgent care centres and minor injuries units.

As January 1 is not a Bank Holiday, all pharmacies will be open or closed in line with normal Sunday working hours. Christmas holiday pharmacy opening hours are available via the NHS England website https://www.england.nhs.uk/mids-east/our-work/pharm-info/. Times and dates may be subject to change.