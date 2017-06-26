Checks made on Chesterfield Royal Hospital buildings after Grenfell Tower tragedy

Checks have been conducted on external cladding on Chesterfield Royal Hospital's buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire.

The inspections show the materials meet 'all relevant fire and building control standards'.

A Royal spokesman said today: "We set out to provide welcoming, clean and safe environments for our patients and staff.

"Following the Grenfell Tower fire we have assessed the three buildings on our site with external cladding.

"The materials have been reviewed - in line with recommendations issued by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and our regulators NHS Improvement - and we have confirmed they meet all relevant fire and building control standards."

Chesterfield Borough Council has also assured tenants that all required fire safety measures are in place and up-to-date in its houses and flats.

The authority has confirmed that all cladding installed on council housing is safe and of a different type and construction method to that reported to have been used on Grenfell Tower.

Councillor Helen Bagley, cabinet member for homes and customers, said: "Although we don't have any high rise tower blocks in Chesterfield and it is too early to speculate on the causes of what happened, we will ensure that any lessons learned from this terrible incident are applied to our own housing stock.

"We have an excellent working relationship with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to ensure that all council properties comply with, and in most cases exceed, required fire safety standards.

"However, as Chesterfield's biggest landlord with 9,400 properties, we are not complacent and will be talking again with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to see if there is any new advice or guidance that we can implement, learning the lessons from this latest tragedy."

Alex Johnson, area manager responsible for community safety with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: "It is essential that people know what to do in the event of a fire so that they can protect themselves and their families.

"This is particularly important for the more vulnerable members of our communities, such as the over 60s and people with mobility issues.

"Blocks of flats will have their own fire plan and occupants should make themselves aware of the specific advice that relates to the building in which they live.

"If there is a fire inside your flat our advice is to alert all the people in your flat and leave, closing doors behind you. You should follow your escape plan and if there is lots of smoke crawl along the floor where the air should be clearer.

"Always use the stairs rather than the lift and call 999 as soon as you are in a safe place.

"If there is a fire elsewhere in the building, then the structure of your flat - the walls, floors and doors - are designed to give you a minimum of 30 to 60 minutes' protection from a fire.

"If there is a fire in your building, but not inside your own home, then you are usually safer to say in your flat unless the heat or smoke from the fire is affecting you.

"If you stay put, you should still call 999.

"Following any outcomes from the review into tragic incident at Grenfell Tower, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service will work with all local authority and private housing providers to ensure all new guidance is complied with."

Firefighters were called to the 24-storey residential tower in west London in the early hours of June 14.

At least 79 people are feared dead.