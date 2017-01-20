Chatsworth wedding fair this weekend

The Chatsworth wedding team and award-winning chefs and bakers will be on hand this weekend (January 21 and 22) at the Chatsworth Wedding Fair.

With a glass of fizz on arrival, the free event offers guests the chance to view the wedding services on offer at Chatsworth House, as well as discuss ideas with the experts.

From designer wedding gowns to stunning flowers and a selection of wedding partners who will be showcasing their services, including Wallflower Dance who are new this year, guests will be in awe of Chatsworth’s offering.

Kay Rotchford, Wedding and Event Manager at Chatsworth, said: “The team are really looking forward to welcoming brides and grooms to this wonderful weekend.

"There is a great atmosphere with romance radiating from every stand. A must do visit for all newly-engaged couples."

Doors are open this weekend between 10am - 3pm. The event is free to visit, however parking charges apply.

For further information visit: www.chatsworth.org.