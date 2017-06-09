Charity praises Alfreton church’s fundraising

Members of Alfreton Wesley Church have been congratulated on raising a staggering £18,000 for All We Can - the charity formerly known as the Methodist Relief and Development Fund - over the past 25 years.

The figure was described as “a remarkable achievement” by Mr Donald Grundy, circuit representative for the charity, who said: “It is an example for others to follow.”

He told church members: “The amount is particularly outstanding because you support so many other charities.”

Money sent to the fund has included church donations, collections taken at the annual Easter drama productions and responses to appeals for aid following disasters in various parts of the world.

Mr Grundy said that the church’s latest cheque – £1,085.33, chiefly the result of the East Africa Famine Appeal – was the largest he had ever forwarded to the charity.

His congratulations were echoed in a letter from All We Can’s national HQ.

Senior church steward and drama director David Hopkinson said: “We support many different causes, but the proceeds of our Easter plays have always gone to the fund because we know that the money will go directly to the people and projects in the greatest need.”