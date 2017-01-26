Charity ‘masquerade’ ball to aid two Chesterfield friends

A Chesterfield woman is to host a glittering ‘masquerade ball’ in aid of two causes which are very close to her heart.

Georgia White will host the bash on Saturday, March 4 at Sheffield City Hall in aid of Cancer Research and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

In January 2015, Georgia received the ‘devastating news’ that her best friend Melissa had been diagnosed with cervical cancer at just 23 years of age. Then, within a week, her other best friend Samantha was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease at just 21.

She said: “We are all the closest of friends and I couldn’t believe this was happening to my two best friends at the same time.”

“The diseases have changed both Melissa and Samantha’s lives forever.

“Melissa won’t be able to have children and both of them will have to undergo another operation at some point in their lives.

“I now want to raise awareness to stop this happening to others and to help catch the diseases at early stages.”

The masquerade ball will be the second event Georgia has organised in aid of the two charities, the first one having raised £5,000.

March’s ball will feature a three-course meal, singer from The X Factor, dance acts, magicians, a silent auction and much more.

The black tie event - at which masks are mandatory - will also feature appearances from a number of stunning cars courtesy of Audi Sheffield.

If you want to sponsor the event, or to get tickets, email Georgia at fusionevents144@gmail.com.