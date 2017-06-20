Charity bid for ‘Amanda’s bed’

The partner of a former Ilkeston doctor whose life was transformed after a diagnosis 18 years ago is taking on two charity challenges in her honour.

Former train driver Clive Wood, 53, is fundraising for his partner of 13 years Amanda Hancock, in a bid to provide her with an electrically operated state of the art profiling bed. He has dubbed the double challenge ‘Amanda’s Bed’.

Amanda, 47, who is currently confined to a wheelchair, has obvious problems which affect her mobility and movement. Muscular dystrophy is a condition where the muscles around her shoulders arms, pelvis and legs slowly die away.

There isn’t anything that can be done for this condition.

Amanda can not sit up from laying or turn over in bed which means every night she is uncomfortable she also has to be lifted out of bed.

But despite her condition she is very positive, and is currently working as a Slimming World consultant in Nuthall.

She said: “With Clive’s help I run two sessions which take place at Nuthall’s Temple Centre on Thursday mornings and it is great fun and gives me something to focus on.

“I qualified as a doctor in 1993 and went on to become a GP. I worked at Ilkeston’s Gladstone House for eight years, but unfortunately I had to give up work when the condition ook its toll.

“I have great problems with mobility and getting in and out of bed is a nightmare. That’s why Clive is raising funds for a new bed. Family and friends have been very generous providing money towards the cost of the bed and Clive is going the extra mile with is efforts – I want to thank everyone who has and continues to help and support us.”

On Saturday (June 24), Clive is taking part in the 5K Nottingham Inflatable Fun Run which takes place at Nottingham Racecourse in Colwick.

Then on Thursday, July 6, he is bravely taking part in a sponsored chest hair wax. It will take place at 10.45am at the Temple Centre in Nuthall.

The target is £3,000, and so far £190 has been raised.

To make a donation or for information visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-hancock-1.