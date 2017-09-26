Charity auction for Derbyshire air ambulance service

A civic leader is supporting a lifesaving charity by hosting a charity auction next month.

The Civic Chairman of the Derbyshire Dales, Councillor Steve Flitter will hold the auction in aid of the air ambulance service at Matlock Town Hall on Monday, October 9.

There will be more than 50 lots ranging from books, games, football match tickets, meals out, paragliding and champagne to sailing, a Chatsworth membership, a car MOT, jewellery, golf and family tickets to attractions.

Anyone can attend the 4pm auction in the Town Hall council chamber by emailing committee@derbyshiredales.gov.uk. Sealed bids can be made in advance by October 6 at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/charityauction