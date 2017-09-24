Charitable Chesterfield man achieves 29th Guinness World Record

A big-hearted fundraiser has achieved his 29th Guinness World Record - and needs access to a tall building for his next charity challenge.

Chesterfield man David Smith, who works at Peak Pharmacy in Dronfield, again made it into the Guinness World Records book after completing the fastest marathon in a sleeping bag in a time of three hours, 44 minutes and one second.

David ran the London Marathon in April in a sleeping bag. Picture by Anne Shelley.

This was at this year's London Marathon, which he took part in to aid the MS Society.

David has also raised thousands of pounds for the Sands charity, which supports families who have lost babies either before birth or shortly afterwards, and he has run all over the country carrying the names of lost babies or 'angels' as they are also called.

David - whose step-daughter sadly lost a baby son, Theo - said: "Although this is my 29th Guinness World Record, this one is special and I am highly delighted that it has been included in the book as I ran the race for Theo and the angels.

"The record is dedicated to them.

"They must never be forgotten."

His next fundraiser will be the Gherkin Challenge in London where competitors run up 1,037 steps to the top of the Gherkin in the financial centre of the capital.

He will be raising money for the NSPCC and will carry out the challenge dressed as Scooby Doo.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/stepsup

David added: "If anyone has access to a tall building in Chesterfield that I can use for practice, please get in touch."

His email address is anndavidsmith@yahoo.co.uk