Charged after Class A drugs seized in Chesterfield

A stop and search has left a man remanded in prison after police found a ‘substantial amount’ of Class A drugs.

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit stopped a Volkswagen Passat on Monday, August 21 at 12.30pm on Lockoford Lane in Chesterfield.

A search of the vehicle took place and a large amount of what is believed to be Amphetamine was found.

Antony Dawson ,55, of Mickley Lane, Stretton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

DC Gareth Fuller from the Organised Crime Unit said: “A substantial amount of drugs was seized from Mr Dawson which was potentially heading for the streets of Derbyshire.”

Dawson was later charged with the offence and appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre yesterday, Wednesday, August 23, and was remanded in prison custody.