Changes to bus services in Chesterfield ‘will improve punctuality’

Stagecoach are to implement changes to improve the punctuality of bus services across Chesterfield from Sunday 3 September.

A new timetable will be introduced for service 43 to cater for growing demand. Buses will be running up to every 20 minutes during the day, Monday to Saturday.

Service 43a will no longer operate, with the Hallowes Estate being served by some journeys on service 43 during peak times.

A revised timetable will be introduced on service 44 and most journeys will no longer serve Old Whittington to provide a faster service.

Service 44a will no longer operate and Sheepbridge will be served by the 44 during peak times in the week.

A normal timetable will resume on the 10, 39 and 51, with buses operating every 10 minutes. Minor timetable changes will also be in operation on the X18, X55, X56, 55, 56, 71 and 72 services.

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We pride ourselves on offering reliable and punctual bus services for our customers, but we know that there is always room for improvement.

“These latest changes are a direct result of these efforts and we hope to see many people benefit from improved punctuality.

“We always welcome feedback from our customers on how we can improve our services as this helps to shape the way we operate.”

For more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com or follow @stagecoachyrks on Twitter.