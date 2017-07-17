Century of work at town company

More than a century of loyalty and dedication of four employees at a Chesterfield company has been celebrated.

Peter Lindley, Paul Dixon, Garry Churm and Andrea Peck have all worked at marine engineer firm, Cathelco, for more than 25 years each.

The four employees were presented with a Mont Blanc pen in recognition of their work by managing director, Justin Salisbury.

Founded in Chesterfield in 1956, Cathelco has become world leading suppliers of equipment for ships.

Pictured is Peter Lindley, Paul Dixon, Garry Churm.