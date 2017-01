The Staveley Healthy Living Centre will be shut until at least Monday after the ceiling collapsed this morning.

The centre which has a gym, swimming pool, health spa, creche and midwife unit shut today, Saturday, January 14 when the ceiling came down.

A spokesman for the centre on Barlow Road, Chesterfield, said: “We had a burst water pipe and a bit of the ceiling came down.

“Luckily no-one is hurt but we will be shut until at least Monday to repair the damage.”