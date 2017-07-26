CCTV FOOTAGE: Witnesses sought after caravan stolen from Duckmanton

Police have issued CCTV footage after a caravan was stolen from Duckmanton.

The caravan, a Bailey Pegasus Verona 2012 (like the one in the image), was taken from Middle Farm on Rectory Road at around 12.10pm on Monday, July 17.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Three men were seen initially trying to connect the caravan to their vehicle.

"They struggled and the footage shows two of the men getting out to check the caravan.

"They then got back in and towed the caravan away.

"Officers would particularly like to speak to a woman who was walking her dog in the area around the time of the incident as she may have information which could help with enquiries.

The stolen caravan looked like this.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Honda Civic and a dark coloured Nissan Navara in the South Crescent area."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Emily Smith on 101, quoting reference 17*304729, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.