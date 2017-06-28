CCTV APPEAL: Image released after Chesterfield cash machine theft

Derbyshire Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to about a theft of cash from an ATM in Chesterfield.

A woman withdrew a large amount of money from the cash machine at Asda in the Ravenside Retail Park, in Park Road.

However, although she took her card from the machine, she forgot to take the money.

The crime happened at around noon on Saturday, May 27.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Michael Smith on 101, quoting reference 17000221695.

Alternatively, you can send him a message online by visiting the Derbyshire Police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.