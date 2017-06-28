CCTV APPEAL: Dronfield police investigate distressing leaflets

Derbyshire Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to about crimes in Dronfield.

They are investigating a crime in the town whereby someone has produced and distributed leaflets containing personal information about a family.

It is being linked to a crime where a family is being sent distressing material through the post.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Matthew Brown on 101, quoting reference 17000221713.

Alternatively, you can send him a message online at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.