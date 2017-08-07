CCTV APPEAL: Chesterfield ‘Rolex fraud’ man sought

Derbyshire Police want to talk to this man in connection with three instances of alleged attempted fraud involving Rolex watches.

Each of the alleged instances, two of which were reported in Chesterfield and one in Derby, saw a man ask to pay for a watch using a Nigerian debit card.

Two of the stores refused to accept it. However, one sanctioned the purchase and released the watch, after which we believe the payment was cancelled, leaving the shop heavily out of pocket.

The photographed man may have links to Nottingham and London.

If you recognise him, or can provide us with any information, please contact PC Andy Marshall on 101 quoting reference number 17000320682.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.