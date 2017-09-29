Cat rescued from tree by Shuttlewood’s ‘superhero’

After three days, Beetle’s family began to fear the worst.

The adventurous young cat had climbed 60 feet up a Shuttlewood tree, but was unable to make his way back down.

Beetle the cat with owner Sandra Allen and rescuer Gary Barson

The RSPCA had told the owners the incident was ‘not a priority’ and the fire brigade weren’t interested either.

Heroically, up stepped local builder Gary Barson, with his extendable work ladders.

The ‘massive animal lover’ was in his local paper shop when he first heard about the emergency.

“Everyone was saying it’s too high up - you’ll never get it. Not only was it a long way up - he had gone as far out as he could,” said Gary.

With his work ladders at full stretch - which were still not long enough at that - Gary bravely plucked the frightened little mite to safety.

“There were a few hairy moments and I thought me and the cat were gonners a few times. I ended up scratched to pieces,” explained Gary.

Amazingly, this is not the first time Gary has been a superhero. A couple of years ago, he rescued seven-year-old Daisy-Mae Jones from a sinkhole that opened up in a field opposite his house.

He has also helped a number of other cats from smaller roofs as well - but nothing on this scale.

Beetle the cat

“Whenever anything goes wrong I seem to be the one that gets called upon,” he said.

Gary’s wife Barbara told the Derbyshire Times she thought her husband’s actions were a ‘tad silly’ but that she was glad he was able to help.

“It was very commendable what he did and the owners were so grateful,” she said.