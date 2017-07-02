Cash-strapped shoplifter is fined and urged to better manage his money

A shoplifter has been ordered to pay £215 after he struck twice at the same store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 27 how Joshua Lee Johnston, 20, of Allsop Way, Fairfield, Buxton, stole biscuits during one theft at The Co-op, on Scarsdale Place, Buxton, and returned to steal two sandwiches, five Mini Peperamis, a pizza and an eight-pack of lager.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “During the first offence on March 16 Johnston was seen putting biscuits down the front of his trousers and he left without paying.

“On May 29 he took food and was challenged on his way out and he handed back the lager to the member of staff and the sandwiches.”

Johnston told police he had no money and he did not feel remorseful because he argued the offences had only involved a store.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two thefts.

He told the court: “I did it because I was hungry and I had no money and I didn’t expect to get done.

“Sometimes I have money for food and sometimes I don’t.

“I have no money left for food because I spend it all on the house where I stay and on phone contracts and stuff I need.”

Magistrates, who urged Johnston to better manage his money, fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay £10.25 in compensation.