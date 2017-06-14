Cash-strapped serial thief stole razors

A serial thief stole £135 worth of razor blades from a store because he had no money.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 25 how cash-strapped Mark Hewitt, 34, of West Lea, Clowne, stole the razors from Wilkinson’s in Clowne.

Hewitt, who has 19 previous convictions including thefts, pleaded guilty to the theft from March 4. He told the court he had no money, no benefits and was struggling with drugs and alcohol but his life is improving.

Magistrates ordered Hewitt to pay £245 in compensation, a fine and a victim surcharge.