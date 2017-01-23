Cash stolen from The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after cash was stolen from a till in one of the bars at The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield.

It is believed a man got into the theatre, on Holywell Street, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 18.

A member of staff at the theatre disturbed a man inside the premises around that time, and later discovered cash had been stolen from a till.

He was wearing grey coloured joggers and a grey coloured hoodie.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information contact Police Constable Michael Smith, quoting reference 17000025381, on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.