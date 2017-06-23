Care home residents have the recipe for success

Aprons and mixing bowls were at the ready for Chesterfield care home residents as they helped raise more than £600 for charity.

Holmewood Care Home was one of several Hill Care homes across the north of England to take part in a charity cupcake sale.

Hundreds of delicious treats were sold to friends, family and businesses as part of a year-long fundraising campaign for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Kathleen Richardson, home manager at Holmewood Care Home on Barnfield Close, said: “The residents really enjoyed taking part in making and decorating the cupcakes, which we then sold to raise funds for a really worthy cause.

“The Alzheimer’s Society is a charity close to all our hearts, as several of our residents live with dementia.

The money will go towards supporting those with the condition as well as medical research.”

The cupcake sale was part of an ongoing campaign by the Hill Care Group – which has raised over £4,500 so far, through a wide-range of activities.

The campaign will culminate in a 330-mile cycle ride from London to Paris by Hill Care managing director Wendy Waddicor on July 19 to 22.