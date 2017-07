A car ended up on its roof after a two-vehicle crash in Creswel this morning.

The collision, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Peugeot 206, happened at around 10.20am.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "The cars' occupants were able to get out.

"One man has gone to hospital for a check-up.

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries."