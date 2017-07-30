Car crashes into Wingfield garden wall

A car crashed into a garden wall in the early hours of the morning.
Both the police and the fire service attended a call out at 3am today, Sunday, July 30.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Chesterield made one car safe after a road traffic collision into a garden wall on William Thorpe Road in North Wingfield - no one was trapped and Derbyshire Police were also in attendance.”
