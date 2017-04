Firefighters were called to a car blaze at a car park in Ripley.

A crew from Ripley tackled the fire at the long stay car park at Shirley Road on Friday at 12.28pm.

They used a thermal image camera , breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet during the operation which was closed at 1pm.

It is not known if the fire was started deliberately.

These images of the firecrew in action were sent in by by Tony Fisher.

http://www.anthonyfisherphotography.co.uk/