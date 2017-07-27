Car associated with 'nuisance driving' taken off Chesterfield's roads

An uninsured car has been taken off the roads by police in Chesterfield.

The vehicle, a Ford KA, was stopped on Spital Lane by roads policing officers on Tuesday.

It was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act after they found it was being driven without valid insurance, MOT or the correct licence.

Officers from the Holmebrook and Rother Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team had also received reports of nuisance driving in relation to this car and its driver in the Birdholme area, sparking concerns about safety.

PCSO Daryl Hegarty said: "We listen to residents' concerns about nuisance or unsafe drivers and officers will take appropriate action whenever they can if they find offences being committed.

"Insurance is important because it gives other motorists reassurance that, if they are involved in a collision, other drivers are properly covered.

"I hope that this will act as a reminder to other drivers to make sure they are fully legal before they get behind the wheel - or their vehicle could be seized."