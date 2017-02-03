Canal trust ‘impressed’ by HS2 presentation

The Chesterfield Canal Trust say they are ‘quite impressed’ after attending a HS2 presentation in Staveley this afternoon.

The much-loved waterway had struggled to access funding in recent years after being ‘blighted’ by the previous route, announced in 2013.

An artists impression of a HS2 train crossing a canal.

But now, after receiving reassurances from HS2 engineers at a public drop-in session in the Speedwell Rooms this afternoon, things are looking up.

Trustee, Rod Auton, said: “I have to say that up to now I have been quite impressed.

“They seem to know exactly where the canal is and the issues to do with it, which I am very pleased about.”

Other residents agreed that the new route was ‘much better’ than the old one, but some still had misgivings about the project’s cost and how much the line would ultimately benefit local people.

Head of community engagement for HS2, Stephen McFarlane, said that the new proposals had received a ‘very positive’ response so far.

There will be another drop-in session at Bainbridge Hall in Bolsover tomorrow (Saturday February, 4) from 10am-5pm.

See next week’s Derbyshire Times for the full story.