Can you help Feed A Friend?

Organisers of a scheme to feed the homeless in Chesterfield are calling on the town’s big-hearted residents and businesses for help.
The Feed A Friend initiative costs at least £300 a week and is reliant on public donations. Can you offer support?
Organisers of a scheme to feed the homeless in Chesterfield are calling on the town’s big-hearted residents and businesses for help.
The Feed A Friend initiative costs at least £300 a week and is reliant on public donations. Can you offer support?
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.