Cameras head out to 33 Derbyshire routes to snare speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Wednesday, October 25.

A61 Chesterfield

A619 Chesterfield

A5111 Raynesway

A6 Darley Dale

A511 Swadlincote

A617 Chesterfield

A444 Overseal

B6540 Long Eaton

A608 Langley Mill

A6096 Spondon

Chesterfield Road, Belper

B6001 Main Road, Grindleford

Far Laund, Belper

B6521 Grindleford

Middleton by Wirksworth

Slack Lane, Nether Heage

Church Street, Denby Village

Main Road, Old Brampton

Swarkestone Bridge

Marsh Lane, Eckington

Park Road, Newhall

Pennine Way, Chesterfield

School Road, Heage

Alfreton Road, Codnor

Burlow Road, Harpur Hill

B6049 Main Road, Bradwell

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

London Road, Derby

Alfreton Road, Little Eaton

Lock Lane, Sawley

Warwick Avenue, Derby

Kenilworth Avenue, Derby