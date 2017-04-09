Search

Cameras head out to 28 Derbyshire routes to catch speeding drivers

Stock picture

Stock picture

0
Have your say

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, April 23.

A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton

A6 Darley Dale

A6005 Derby Road, Spondon

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Shipley

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield

A617 Chesterfield Road, Hollingwood

B6179 Marehay

A609 West Hallam

A609 Stanley Common

A5111 Warwick Avenue

A5111 Raynesway

London Road, Derby

A6 Furness Vale

A6135 Renishaw

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

A608 Smalley

Peasehill Road, Ripley

The Avenue, Spinkhill

A615 Tansley to Wessington

B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

Meanwhile, mobile speed cameras will be based on the following Derbyshire roads from Good Friday as part of Operation Safedrive, which aims to reduce motorbike casualties across the county.

A6 Buxton to Bakewell

A6 Bakewell to Cromford

A57 Snake Pass

A632 Chesterfield to Matlock

A621 Baslow to Owler Bar