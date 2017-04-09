Cameras head out to 28 Derbyshire routes to catch speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, April 23.
A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton
A6 Darley Dale
A6005 Derby Road, Spondon
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Shipley
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield
A617 Chesterfield Road, Hollingwood
B6179 Marehay
A609 West Hallam
A609 Stanley Common
A5111 Warwick Avenue
A5111 Raynesway
London Road, Derby
A6 Furness Vale
A6135 Renishaw
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
A608 Smalley
Peasehill Road, Ripley
The Avenue, Spinkhill
A615 Tansley to Wessington
B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton
Meanwhile, mobile speed cameras will be based on the following Derbyshire roads from Good Friday as part of Operation Safedrive, which aims to reduce motorbike casualties across the county.
A6 Buxton to Bakewell
A6 Bakewell to Cromford
A57 Snake Pass
A632 Chesterfield to Matlock
A621 Baslow to Owler Bar