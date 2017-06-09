Search

Cameras are watching your speed on these 26 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following 26 Derbyshire roads from June 9 to June 25.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

A6007 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield

A617 Chesterfield

B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels

A6005 Derby Road, Spondon

Pennine Way, Chesterfield

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

Milton Road, Repton

Slack Lane, Heage

Wragley Way/Arleston Lane, Derby

Callywhite Lane, Dronfield

A57 Snake Pass

B6150 Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield

Mansfield Road, Tibshelf

A623 Stoney Middleton to Sparrowpit

Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf

A5012 Via Gellia

Derby Road, Wirksworth

Cromford Hill, Cromford

Derby Road, Aston on Trent

Church Lane/Burley Lane/The Common, Quarndon

Sancroft Road, Spondon