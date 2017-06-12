Calow Post Office 'proving popular' at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Calow Post Office is 'proving popular' at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, bosses say.

The service, which used to be based on Top Road in the village, launched at shop@theRoyal - the hospital's retail store - in April.

Giving an update on the relocation this week, a Royal spokesman said: "The new Post Office facility in the hospital’s main entrance shop is proving popular with staff, patients, visitors and people who live locally.

"We have some regular customers from the Calow area who use the postal services and park on site with our 30 minutes' free facility.

"As well as being able to post letters and parcels, customers can use the banking facilities and we also provide foreign currency for anyone planning a holiday.

"Staff are still being trained and once that is complete, in the summer, the Post Office will increase its opening hours from five to seven days a week and for up to 12 hours a day.

"We're continuing to work with customers to make sure the service offers them what they need and hope people are pleased that we've been able to safeguard a postal service in the community."

According to a recent online poll by the Derbyshire Times, 77 per cent of respondents were in favour of Calow Post Office moving to the Royal while 23 per cent were against it.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional manager, said: "We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to residents.

"We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the community will meet customer needs.

"This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office, and will secure services for the future."

Scores of people contacted the Derbyshire Times to criticise the move - with many raising concerns about parking at the already busy hospital site.

A Post Office spokesman said: "There are several car parks including designated disabled parking facilities at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

"There is free parking for up to 30 minutes - but charges then apply upon leaving.

"There is a frequent bus service available between the old branch and the new premises.

"The nearest bus stop is within 50 metres of the hospital main entrance.

"The majority of Post Office products and services will still be available at the new premises, which are 910 metres away from the old branch."