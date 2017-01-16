Call for ‘Bridges not Walls’ in Derbyshire town - as Donald Trump is inaugurated as new US president

Campaigning residents will hang a banner on Bakewell bridge on Friday - timed to take place on the day Donald Trump is inaugurated as the new US president.

The banner will read: “BRIDGES NOT WALLS - Speak peace, not hate” and is part of a UK-wide banner drop.

The BRIDGES NOT WALLS movement is standing up against racism and fascism and aims to send a positive message to communities.

John Cummins, 59, a sales and marketing consultant for technology vendors, will be at the peaceful event.

He said: “I will demonstrate to all our citizens and my friends around the world that Trump is not acting in my name.”

Sue Hepworth, 67, local writer, added, “I’m appalled and upset at the nastiness of modern politics, both here and abroad. We all need to stand up for what is right, and do something positive and practical – such as welcoming refugees.”