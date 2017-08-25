By-election to be held in Chesterfield

Four candidates will contest the Holmebrook ward by-election on Thursday, September 21, to elect a new councillor to Chesterfield Borough Council.

They are Keith Falconer for the Liberal Democrats, Ron Mihaly for the Labour Party, Oliver Scheidt for the Conservative Party and Paul Stone, Chesterfield Independent.

The by-election is being held following the resignation of former councillor Stephen Hitchin who stood down to concentrate on his family and medical career.

Residents who are registered to vote in that ward will be sent a polling card.

Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm on the day.

For more information, visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections-and-results.aspx