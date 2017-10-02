Buxton Cubs learn about safety in the home

Members of 3rd Buxton Cubs have been hard at work on their home safety badge. One of the tasks of was based on how to make a 999 phone call. Other essential skills which they learned about were what to do in the event of a gas or water leak and what precautions to take when going on holiday.

If you have a child interested in being a Cub or Scout in the high peak or are an adult interested in being a volunteer visit our website on http://www.highpeakscouting.org.uk/ or email HighPeakScoutingMedia@outlook.com

l Send your community photos to: news@ buxtonadvertiser.co.uk