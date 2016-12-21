BUXTON ATTACK: Boy arrested and bailed after attack of 63-year-old grandfather

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the vicious attack of a 63-year-old grandfather in Buxton.

The boy has now been bailed pending further inquiries.

An 18-year-old man also voluntarily attended Buxton police station and was interviewed in connection with the incident.

Glynn Davies was walking home in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 18) when he was punched and left in the middle of Dale Road.

Police said they were called to the street attack at 2.40am on Sunday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “A man was walking along the road when there was a verbal confrontation between him and a group of four youths.

“They punched him in the face then ran off.

“Police are investigating and urge witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 16000420817.”