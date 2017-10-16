VIDEO: 140 jobs available at new Chesterfield business site

Up to 140 jobs will be available at a new business in Chesterfield, which held a recruitment open day at the weekend.

Automotive aftermarket specialist Bilstein Group is opening a new site at Markham Vale to unite all its distribution in one central location.

Operations Director Paul Dodgson dwarfed by the giant racks that will store and sort tens of thousands of products

Building began in April 2016 and the centre is due to be operational in January 2018.

Potential recruits are shown around the vast site