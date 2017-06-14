Sneak peek inside Chesterfield’s newest pub

Chesterfield’s newest pub reopened this week after a major investment and a name change.

The Tupton Tap, formerly called the Royal Oak, relaunched this week after being closed for 18 months - creating 12 new jobs. f

Landlord and landlady Kevin & Lisa Cook at The Tupton Tap.

The Old Tupton boozer has undergone a transformation ollowing a £160,000 investment by Star Pubs and Bars and new licensees, Ashover Brewery.

Kim Beresford, managing director of Ashover Brewery, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the community’s feedback. So many people have told us how they are happy to have their local back.”

