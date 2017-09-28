Last chance to enter the Derbyshire Times business awards

Time is running out to enter this year’s Derbyshire Times Business Awards, as the deadline for entries is midnight tonight!

Once again our glittering black tie event will take place at the town’s Casa Hotel on Thursday, November 9 - when awards will be handed out in 15 categories.

To enter the awards or find out more about the categories click here

Now in its ninth year, the annual event has become a firm favourite on the business calendar and has played a key role in raising the profile of firms which have enjoyed success.

Chad editor Phil Bramley said: “We have some brilliant businesses in this part of the world, and some outstanding individuals who run them and work for them.

“These awards are our chance to celebrate them and everything they do.”

The idea behind the Derbyshire Times Business Awards is to help raise the profile of local firms and enhance their reputation by promoting the great work they are doing.

There are 15 categories, ranging from business of the year and business person of the year to retailer of the year and a customer service award.